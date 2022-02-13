Letter: Many people feel need to carry guns

What does it say about our society that a 17-year-old and many, many, many adults feel the need to carry a gun?
June Hemmingson
Albany
On Jan. 5, a 7-year-old girl in San Diego had urgently needed brain surgery postponed because COVID-19 had decimated the hospital staff.
(Re: "Masks off in Alsea," Jan. 25 edition) Why is the paper putting “Masks off” on the front page?
I was disappointed to learn that the housing development at 11th Street and Madison Avenue is moving forward again.
In your Jan. 30 article (“Corvallis gives more time on annexation plan”) concerning what the developer calls “The Preserve,” you reiterated th…
James Schulte ("We have lost our bearings, folks," Jan. 25), like numerous other Democrats I’ve heard from, bases his defense of President Bid…
Is there a streetlight energy shortage on Northwest Sycamore Avenue between Janssen Street and Highland Drive?
At the invitation of the Biden administration, our country is being invaded by endless numbers of illegal aliens from all over the world.
Thank you for Jonathan Bernstein’s commentary “Don’t get used to Trump’s contempt,” which was carried in the Feb. 3 edition.
On Feb, 3, the school board unanimously choose Andy Gardner as the next superintendent of Greater Albany Public Schools. This unanimous vote w…
Why do we put up with our expensive, limited, complicated non-system of health care?
