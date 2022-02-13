Letter: Many working for health care for all

Twenty years ago, I was working full time and for many months I spent all my lunch hours collecting signatures to put an initiative on the ballot for Health Care for All Oregon.

We were a small organization of volunteers who wanted publicly-funded access to health care for everyone in the state (and ultimately the whole U.S.).

This was Measure 23 in 2002. We were opposed, of course, by well-funded interests, and were roundly defeated at the polls.

Many of us are still working on the same project here in Oregon. Activists in at least 19 other states are doing the same, as are progressives in Congress. But Democrats in California recently let a bill for publicly funded health care die in the Legislature because they knew it did not have the votes to pass.

There is a joke about an activist dying, going to heaven and asking God, “Will we ever have single-payer health care in the U.S.?” God replies, “Yes, but not in my lifetime.” Which is, of course, what we all tell ourselves.

Other developed countries have found a way to provide quality health care to all their citizens. Why can’t we?

Jo Alexander

Corvallis

