Letter: Maxtivity grateful for Kiwanis grant

Maxtivity Arts and Crafts Creative Space is a nonprofit creative maker space in Philomath that provides art, craft and STEM opportunities to children, families and individuals in Benton County and the surrounding area.

The Kiwanis Club of Corvallis Sunrisers recently gave us a $1,000 grant to cover the cost of three Silhouette Cameo craft cutting machines, along with paper and supplies. This will allow us to offer workshops, create kits and invite people to come in for open studio and use the machines. The wonderful aspect of these machines in particular is the integration of art, math and technology.