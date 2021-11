After more than a year, our paper still gets letters, like Nov. 9’s (“Trump lost by 7 million votes,” Stan Sahnow), from writers expressing their hate of Trump.

One explanation could be that the writers need to reassure themselves that their anti-Trump vote electing the current miserable mouthpiece of the deep state was still the better policy. I realize “it’s all Trump’s fault,” but maybe next time we all can keep our emotions in better check.