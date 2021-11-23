Letter: Merchants need to consider shoppers

It abruptly dawned on me the other day that grocery stores’ top shelves are in general too high for a not-insignificant portion of the public.

A top shelf at the height of 5 1/2 feet is at about the maximum reach for a person 5 feet tall. A good rule of thumb: One should not have to reach higher than the extended elbow for shelved items — especially 1-pound cans of soup. And if the cans are double-stacked: Beware!

What, then, is the protocol when the desired item resides beyond convenient reach? Ask the store manager to recover it for you? Find it on a lower shelf at some other store?

Throw discretion to the wind and go for it, then inform the manager that the store may be legally liable for the injury thus sustained? Or, better yet, write a letter to the editor for all to be aware of the misadventures that may await them if merchants fail to consider all their shoppers?

Mike Wolf

Corvallis

