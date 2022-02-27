Letter: Middle men, women bring harm to all

It was with a mixture of sadness and astonishment that I read the guest editorial “How the liberal health care agenda undermines employer-based health coverage” on Feb. 20.

It was written by Nina Schaefer of the Heritage Foundation, and endorsed employer-based health insurance.

In fact, the greatest threat to businesses, and therefore employment opportunities, is the cost of health insurance from private insurers. This is because the greatest threat to any government’s economic system (from capitalism to communism, from theocracy to democracy) is middle men and women. They wheedle their way in between consumers and providers of goods and services, siphoning off money and bringing harm to all.

The most outstanding example of this phenomenon is health insurance companies, who have taken such advantage of employer-based health care that they literally make life-and-death decisions about which procedures and medicines Americans can have. These aren’t doctors. These are “managers” sitting behind their desks, trying to maximize profits, not save lives. And this is why most small businesses, like most home owners, live one health care crisis away from losing everything.

A graphic example of how dysfunctional our health care system is comes from a 2014 study comparing 37 “industrialized” nations on infant mortality (the first year after birth). The United States was 37th. More babies die here than under all other modern health care systems.

The United States has the most expensive health care system in the world (by far) because we hang on to employer-based insurance. This needs to change.

Mark Weiss

Corvallis

