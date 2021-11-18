Letter: Money in the bank might explain it

I disagree with your editorial of Nov. 12 supporting Republic Services’ contention that Coffin Butte Landfill needs to expand or run out of room for waste from Benton, Linn, Polk, Lane and Marion counties.

Here is a thought: Send waste haulers from large disposal companies in the upper Willamette Valley and Washington to Arlington’s landfill, extend the life of Coffin Butte years into the future.

The Bunn family developed the landfill, eventually selling to Waste Management in the '90s. It didn't take Waste Management long before they approached Benton County about closing Coffin Butte Road so they could fill the road with garbage. The community was assured that the landfill would close in 10 years or less if the road wasn’t filled in.

Waste Management sold to Republic Services, and now the same claim is being made today, 20-plus years later. It is handy to have a landfill close, but why are they taking in massive trucks full of garbage from the Portland area and Washington? Money in the bank might be a good explanation.

These huge trucks dump at a lower rate than the $73 per ton that I paid on Nov. 11 but come with 30 tons on board. Local people generally dispose of small loads of garbage when they dump and pay a higher rate and an environmental charge of $17 per load. The breaks the large haulers get make it attractive to haul to Coffin Butte? Not sure it works so well for our local community.

Patrick Ryan

Albany

