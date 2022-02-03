Letter: Most people dying of COVID unvaxxed

At first it was amusing reading about all the conspiracy theories that ignorant people were using as excuses for losing an election and not getting vaccinated. No longer.

I’m sick of hypocrites, like the vaccinated people who work for FOX News who still push lies about election fraud and the “dangers” of vaccines.

Ground zero for all the lies, the violence against people of Asian descent (and any immigrant), the attacks on science and democracy: Donald Trump and his super-ego! This man, who cares only for himself, has enabled all the hate, fear and ignorance to flourish. The rest of the Grant Old Party are afraid to say, “Enough!”

And not one shred of evidence was found to prove fraud in the 2020 election — oh, except for a few Republicans in Florida who voted twice.

Most of the people who are dying of COVID-19 are unvaccinated. More than 600,000 people in the U.S. died before the vaccines were developed. So much for the theory that vaccines kill.

The very people who distrust science run to the hospital when symptoms appear. Guess what — doctors use science! Hypocrites.

I can’t figure out whether it’s willful ignorance or a deep-seated, previously-hidden hatred that makes the believers of these ridiculous conspiracy theories act out. People, show some proof or go away, and take Trump with you! Hypocrites.

Rebecca Stillwell

Albany

