Letter: Need a group to call us to prayer

Where is the spiritual group who, believing in prayer, will call us all to a day of prayer for the healing of the divisions of our nation?
Janet Campbell
Albany
Many of us in this community work for a security company that contracts with Oregon State University to perform the ushering, alcohol monitori…
The Oct. 22 “As I See It” column (“A good use for pandemic funds,” Ben Danley, Helen Higgins) rightly requests the city and the county direct …
I’m completely dumbfounded. The Benton County Commissioners seem intent on shooting themselves in the foot — again.
Downtown Corvallis has always had a certain vibrant charm, but I only recently discovered that the downtown district has a new wow factor: the…
After reading the Oct. 26 Editor’s Mailbag letter from Arthur Allen (“Many families want to raise a child) where he states, “I believe in wome…
Decisions by the Benton County Board of Commissioners usually impact the citizens of Benton County for a few years or occasionally for a decad…
Benton County has removed from consideration one of the best sites for its new justice center, as analyzed by the county’s consultants and tea…
In regards to the editorial published on Oct. 24:
“Welcome to Garballis! Bring us your trash!”
I urge you to support the “audacious” request by Ms. Helen Higgins and Mr. Ben Danley to the City Council and county commissioners to earmark …
