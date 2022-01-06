Letter: Not protected until boosted

On Dec. 28, the GT printed a correction provided by Debra Saunders (“Vaccine shaming is not a cure,” Dec. 24) to update her misleading data presentation about vaccinated vs. unvaccinated protection.

She wrote, “An error in Debra J. Saunders’ column erroneously compared the number of deaths between unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals. While nearly 16,700 vaccinated Americans have died, unvaccinated individuals are 20 times more likely to die than vaccinated individuals, according to the CDC.”

That is not true for the fully vaccinated, despite satisfying the required regimen for a given vaccine.

Breakthrough cases, by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention definition, occur only among this group. Only individuals who receive at least one booster can expect this 20-times-better protection. Studies by the New England Journal of Medicine and others cite 90 to 95% lower mortality for the boosted, not over the unvaccinated but over the fully vaccinated! This word-mincing is mortally important.

Breakthrough cases are proving even more common with the omicron variant. Saunders cites mushrooming breakthrough cases and Biden’s “blaming misinformation” as indicators that things are not better.

Ironically, both her piece and her correction misinform seniors by omitting the mortality significance of the “fully vaccinated plus booster” grouping, which is not included in breakthrough cases and, once again, offers 90 to 95% greater mortality protection.

Fully vaccinated fellow seniors, you are not fully protected. Get boosted today!

Wayne Spletstoser

Shedd

