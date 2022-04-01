Letter: One policy debacle after another

NBC news recently reported on several impoverished communities in Alabama that were ravaged by tornadoes a year ago and still remain in shambles today due to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s refusal to provide any financial support to the citizens of these communities to help rebuild.

Now let me see if I understand the priorities of FEMA and the Biden administration. Biden and the Democrats have no reservations in providing the more than 1.5 million (and climbing daily) people living here illegally with housing, food, education, medical care, a bus or airplane ride to a destination of their choice, with a $2,000 stipend in their pocket, while denying any assistance to American citizens in need.

The Biden administration has made it clear America First is not its agenda. But violating federal law is. As a taxpayer funding the well-being of people living here illegally, I find Biden’s agenda disgusting and only hope Biden and the Democrats pay dearly in the midterms. With one policy debacle after another under their belts, the likelihood is looking good.

Larry Ciaffoni

Albany

