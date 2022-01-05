Letter: Open letter to President Joe Biden

I write to ask for your proclamation that the flag of the United States of America be flown at half-staff on Jan. 6, 2022, in recognition of the sacrifice of those who defended the hallowed ground of our national Capitol, and in recognition of the loss of our collective naïveté in the belief that this same holy ground was inviolate and untouchable.

The tragedy of January 6, 2021, deserves to “live in infamy” and those who lost their lives as a result or suffered irreparable injury as enforcers of the law and defenders of our Constitution must be honored. This day which marks our national loss of innocence, the loss of trust that our fellow citizens hold the supreme law of our land and our national grounds to be sacrosanct, is a day that must not fade from our memory.