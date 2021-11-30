Letter: Opportunity to talk till talked out

The editorial board’s endorsement of the Coffin Butte Landfill expansion leads us to believe that they neither looked at the letters to the editor about this project nor did any background research of their own.

Board members assume expansion is necessary because garbage bills will go up, there is nowhere in the 3.5-million-acre Willamette Valley to site a new landfill, and arguments against expansion center on “not in my backyard.” Had the board members put a modest amount of research into the issues, they might have considered the community was assured by Republic Services four years ago that there was 33 to 38 years of existing capacity.

Now the company has inexplicably designed an enormous expansion that risks groundwater contamination, threatens great blue heron rookeries protected under state and federal laws, and cuts off an emergency and freight access route to Highway 99W by creating a 64-acre, 220-foot pile of garbage that will stretch across Coffin Butte Road.

Republic Services wants to reroute freight traffic down Wiles Road to the north, while Benton County demands Tampico Road be widened using rights-of-way created by the army for Camp Adair, which will destroy 200-year-old trees, historical sites and front lawns in order to send dangerous truck traffic through a residential area.

When describing public testimony given at a recent Solid Waste Advisory Council meeting, the chair said it was “a perfect opportunity for them to talk until they were talked out.” Apparently, this is also the editorial board’s approach to local issues.

Debbie and Norm Johnson

Corvallis

