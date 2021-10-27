Letter: Other countries pay half what we do

In poll after poll, about two out of three Americans favor everyone having access to health care.

Unfortunately, many don’t realize there are only two ways that can be accomplished: through highly regulated insurance companies or a government agency such as Medicare. When asked about these options, support for universal health care reliably drops because of the pervasive myth that the free market can solve all problems. In fact, health care isn’t a commodity and doesn’t follow free-market assumptions of transparency and true competition.

Experience in other countries and with Medicare shows that publicly funded systems deliver the same services far more efficiently than private insurance does. That’s why other countries pay about half as much per capita for health care as the U.S. does, with insurance-based systems the most expensive. As in the U.S. under traditional Medicare, publicly funded universal care in other countries is provided with greater efficiency, less cost and superior outcomes.

Those who’ve studied the economics of health care realize we can provide it for the 30 million uninsured and prevent tens of thousands of medical bankruptcies every year at significant savings compared to the hodgepodge of payment methods in the U.S. Before accepting contrary arguments, please do the research.