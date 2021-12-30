 Skip to main content
Letter: Our country and freedom are doomed

In listening to the TV news commentators and Alec Baldwin’s statements about the recent shooting accident on set, it is apparent these people have no knowledge whatsoever of firearms or firearm safety. 

Very shocking and exactly why the accident occurred.   

A revolver involved in the accident is simple, easily checked for live rounds, yet none involved seems to have any knowledge about doing so.

Some newsmen talked about looking down the barrel!

What?! No!

Have many Americans, in their quivering, wide-eyed, senseless fear of guns lost all common sense toward a simple mechanical device where you open the cylinder, which contains the bullets, and see if the cylinder is empty?

Good grief! And pulling back the hammer without checking?

If so, our world enemies will have no worries in taking over our country: a simple electromagnetic pulse weapon to zap our automobiles and electronics — no mobility, no phones, no TV, all electronics gone. No video games, no email.

If Americans eliminate firearms through their silly fear and lack of knowledge, our country and our freedom are doomed.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon 

