Letter: Particularly brutal week with apartheid

The Other Israel’s Adam Keller said it was a “particularly brutal week.”

Jan. 18 was particularly bad — it was the funeral for 80-year-old Suleiman Hadliyah, run over by an Israeli army truck. Israeli settlers uprooted 30 trees and destroyed a fence in a-Rakiz village. The Jordan Valley saw settlers drive their vehicles into sheep, running over one.

Israeli soldiers raided a school near Ramallah, threw tables, broke the air-conditioning unit and arrested two pupils. Settlers clubbed activists helping plant trees near Bourin village, burning their car; seven activists suffered injuries.

On Jan. 19, Israeli forces demolished a home near Hebron.

On Jan. 22, Havat Maon settlers, masked and armed, damaged a Palestinian field near Humra’s water hole. When peace activists arrived, settlers attacked them with stones, cursing. Israeli police did nothing. They did declare the area a “closed military zone.”

On Jan. 23, in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah area, Israel confiscated property belonging to the Salehiya family, without compensation. On Jan. 24, Israeli forces returned and destroyed their plant nursery, car park and barber shop, leaving when the desperate family stood on the roof, threatening to blow themselves up, and activists slept over in the house.

On Jan. 25, at 3 a.m., about 100 soldiers returned, threw stun grenades and arrested all 18 people, driving them out in sub-zero temperatures. Bulldozers razed the family home to the ground.

Israel wants an exclusively Jewish state on as much land as it can take. Palestinians have no human rights; it’s apartheid.

June Forsyth Kenagy

Albany

