Letter: Pastega Lights made the season bright

Despite the challenges of the past year, the reappearance of the Pastega Christmas Light Display was a true gift to the community.

Carloads of children, with windows down and eyes full of wonder, enjoyed the entertaining, fun holiday showcase at the Benton County Expo Center.

With Christmas music filling the air as cars drove through the Solar Building, participants also had an opportunity to see a large photo of the late Mario and Alma Pastega, founders of the display, reminding all of us of their big-hearted legacy, creative energy and charitable spirit.

The Pastega heart of munificence was amplified and embraced by grateful parents and thoughtful citizens with generous donations of food deposited at the entrance to the display.

As a volunteer for the Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis, I transported 704 pounds of food, representing just three days of collected contributions, to the South Corvallis Food Bank. The display was open for 43 days. Do the math, and be thoroughly impressed with the benevolence of our community. It is overwhelming.

Kudos to the Pastega Family Foundation and the army of volunteers for enabling the continuation of Mario and Alma’s tradition of conveying joy and happiness during the holiday season.

You made the season bright for all of us in more ways than you can imagine.

Gerry Kosanovic

Corvallis

