Letter: Patrick Starnes for governor of Oregon

In 2022, all Oregonians get to vote for a completely new governor. For the first time in over 20 years, no candidate on the ballot has ever served as governor before.

I hope we elect a new direction for leadership of our state, and I support Patrick Starnes for governor.

Oregon has a homeless problem. But there is no housing shortage problem. We actually have a vacant rental housing rate of 5.8% (census). Did you know there are over 350,000 rental units in Portland alone? Did you know there are more than 9,000 unsheltered and unhoused Oregonians? Did you know 5.8% of 350,000 is over 20,000?

Portland vacancies alone could satisfy double the statewide need. So how do we motivate vacant housing to be homes for people who don’t have a home?

Patrick Starnes proposes a statewide vacancy fee charged to vacant properties that could provide housing for Oregon’s unhoused. The revenue from this fee would support the Oregon Shelter Fund and could be matched with local, federal and private grant dollars to provide affordable housing for our fellow Oregonians.

Oregon has a lot of problems that need new solutions. The old normal we knew isn’t the future normal we want when we find our new normal at the end of this pandemic. We need innovative solutions from leaders like Patrick Starnes for governor.

Steven Michael Anderson

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0