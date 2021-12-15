Letter: Planning commission has open seats

The recent Benton County Planning Commission decision on the landfill expansion application engaged many people in the land-use process.

I am proud of my community for taking the time to step up and make concerns heard.

Democracy requires participation and understanding of how processes work so that we can participate appropriately and effectively. That does take time, but we should also view service as both a responsibility and a privilege.

The Planning Commission has open seats. If you value your community and the processes of our democracy and can make a little time to serve, please apply. You need only an open mind and a willingness to listen and learn.

If you don’t have the time to serve, you can contact the county commissioners and your other elected representatives to express your views on what matters to you.

Many of the issues that arose during the recent hearing currently have little or no basis in our development code. The code is amended when the county commissioners direct staff resources to do so. That may be from new state requirements, or from concerns raised by people in the community.

Our region is facing unprecedented pressure from development and climate change. Navigating the changes requires that we all stay as well informed as we can, and participate as thoughtfully and often as we can. I hope this land-use case makes people more aware of the processes by which citizens can participate in helping to guide how those changes will take shape.

Editor's note: Jennifer Gervais is a member of the Benton County Planning Commission and previously was chair of the Corvallis Planning Commission.

Jennifer Gervais

Corvallis

