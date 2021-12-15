Letter: Point and shoot is not for recreation

I couldn’t agree more with Connie Bozarth’s letter to the editor, “Find other ways to provide exercise,” dated Dec. 7, criticizing the YMCA’s inclusion of a laser tag area in its new facility.

Years ago I attended a talk at Oregon State University, given by a retired army officer. He was traveling the country to create awareness of the danger to our youth of point-and-shoot video games. I have always put paintball and laser tag in the same category. I am a gun owner — it’s locked up and secured — and was a hunter, so am not an anti-gun guy.

I was also a parent and always insisted that even something made to look like a gun was never pointed at a person. I would not let my kids go to paintball birthday parties when they were the rage.

Point and shoot is appropriate in military basic training, but not as recreation. I am willing to wager that most or all of the school shooters obtained their familiarization/comfort with point and shoot in at least one of the three ways mentioned above. The third letter in YMCA stands for Christian. How would Christ view a recreational point-and-shoot activity?

Steve Geddes

Albany

