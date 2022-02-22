Letter: Pool shouldn't be the priority

Lebanon’s school board meeting raised concerns for me.

It appears the school district will seek to obtain a new bond to repair and upgrade the swimming pool and cover maintenance items on each school. My grave concern is the fact $10 million will go directly to upgrade and repair the swimming pool, yet the remaining funds from the bond will not complete all of the necessary repairs and overall maintenance on the school buildings.

In fact, Superintendent Bo Yates indicated it is impossible to say what will be able to be accomplished and what will not be included of the listed items on the flier included in the board packet. The flier is deceiving, as it lists what items are needed at each school, yet there aren’t enough funds to complete the identified areas. It is understandable, with increased pricing, as to what can be accomplished.

My concern is the fact I find the school buildings a higher priority than the swimming pool. The bond will guarantee $10 million toward the pool, regardless of the fact that not all of the items listed for school building maintenance and repairs will be.

Board member Tammy Shilling raised the concern that board policies are overwhelming. She indicated she had not read them yet. She stated it felt like busywork to her.

As a former board member, I must remind all school board members that it is their responsibility to read, know and understand all policies. This is one of their primary functions.

Todd Gestrin

Lebanon

