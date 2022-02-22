Letter: President Biden, I'm ashamed of you

“Afghans protest release of funds” (Feb. 13 edition, p. 4) by the Biden administration to satisfy claims of Sept. 11, 2001, families.

That protest is understandable — Afghans are starving and freezing to death each day that their $7 billion remains locked up in the U.S. instead of being released to humanitarian organizations working in Afghanistan. How this macabre plan gained traction is beyond me — are Americans simply too well-fed and -clothed to be concerned about the suffering of millions of women and children in that failed state?

The argument, it seems, is that the Taliban are in charge of Afghanistan at the moment, and the Taliban were marginally complicit in the Sept. 11 attacks. Therefore half of the $7 billion should go to Sept. 11 families. Those families have already received at least $2 million each if they accepted the settlement. The Sept. 11 attackers were Saudi citizens, Mr. Biden.

Why not attach Saudi assets in the U.S., of which there are many billions, instead of increasing the misery and despair of innocent Afghans who had not yet been born in 2001? That $7 billion belongs to no one except the poor people of Afghanistan. President Biden — I'm ashamed of you.

Donald Lyon

Brownsville

