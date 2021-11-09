Letter: Put an end to black lung disease

A recent comment made by an African activist woman was, “We can’t eat coal or drink oil,” which reminded me of life growing up in Eastern Pennsylvania.

Up north of where I lived was coal-mining territory of the central Appalachian region. A common disease was called the black lung disease. There was even one high school mascot called the Allentown Canary. Canaries are susceptible to toxic gases and warned coal miners by growing distressed when the gas levels were rising too high. Breathing in coal dust is the sole cause of black lung.

The current prevalence of severe black lung in this part of the country is as high as it’s been since recordkeeping began in the 1970s.

Both underground and surface coal miners are subject to hazardous coal mine dust exposure. In a 2000 study of those with black lung, even with supplemental oxygen, they will suffocate to death. It destroys the air sacs and inhibits oxygen to your blood supply. Let us put an end to this deadly disease and move to more friendly energy to protect all (including the birds).

Fred E. Shaub

Corvallis

