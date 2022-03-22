Letter: Putin will face a bloody insurgency

It is time for the West to take off the gloves with Putin.

What is taking place in Ukraine is nothing short of the annihilation of a country and its people. Economic sanctions have hurt the Russian economy and, in the long run, will devastate it. Ukraine needs air power to eliminate the missile and heavy artillery positions that are targeting civilians and critical infrastructure.

I fully understand the reluctance of NATO to get involved militarily. Putin has made threats about escalating to the use of nuclear weapons. That is a sobering thought.

However, providing Ukraine with Soviet-era MiGs from Poland would accomplish several things. First, it would give the Ukrainian forces a chance at parity in the air; second, it would give them the ability to neutralize missile and artillery positions; and last, it would intensify the fight on the ground.

So far, it does not seem that the Russians have suffered heavy losses of troops. It was the loss of troops that finally forced the Soviets out of Afghanistan. Nothing sours a nation on war faster than the reality of loved ones returning home in body bags. Even if Putin can force a regime change in Ukraine, he will face a long and bloody insurgency. How long will the Russian people tolerate it?

Kenneth R. England

Albany

