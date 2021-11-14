Letter: Quarry operation occupies next cell

Lost in the kerfuffle over the Coffin Butte Landfill expansion is the occupation of part of this designated landfill site by an out-of-state business extracting rock for profit.

Quarrying was not the purpose of this regional landfill, the only one west of the Cascades and north of Lane County in Oregon — the most populous part of the state. Yet there are dozens of other locally owned and operated rock quarries able to fill local building and construction needs.

This quarry operation occupies the next planned disposal cell, due to come online in four years. But Knife River and Arizona-based Republic Services just can’t get enough of their rock quarrying of Coffin Butte, so they are asking Benton County to create another waste pile nearby while they dig out more profits. They say they’ll play it out in another decade, but without guarantee.

Has anyone else noticed that North Dakota-based Knife River has already acquired a lot of other local aggregate-based businesses? Maybe this is just American entrepreneurship, but I really don’t like the thought of my county commissioners giving up already-designated landfill space so Republic Services can pile an unlimited amount of waste and noise and odor ever higher and wider … or to where they might open yet another third-party franchise.

The Board of Commissioners must insist the already-designated disposal cell be prepared for its scheduled use, while rejecting the conditional use permit for which Benton County has to date so deferentially greased the skids.

Jim Fairchild

Philomath

