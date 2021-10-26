Letter: Reevaluate future of landfill site

I moved to Soap Creek Valley in 1979; it’s been my home for 42 years. The Coffin Butte Landfill is 4 miles north.

Soap Creek residents have had the landfill in our backyard for decades. We have cleaned up roadside trash and illegal dumps. We have lived with the smells, sights, sounds and opportunistic wildlife that go with that industry.

In 2020, Coffin Butte Landfill accepted waste from 22 Oregon counties and Washington State. The landfill is growing exponentially; at today’s tip rate, the current cell will be filled in four years. Rather than moving operations to another permitted site, cell 6, the Coffin Butte quarry, Valley Landfills/Republic Services has applied for a conditional use permit to expand the landfill south of Coffin Butte Road.

The CUP application also calls for vacating Coffin Butte Road, a publicly owned and maintained road, and filling that access with waste. This raises safety concerns for local residents, as an evacuation route is permanently sealed off.

Benton County contributes about 12% of the total annual tonnage. How long would the current permitted site last if some of those loads were redirected to fill sites closer to where the trash originated?