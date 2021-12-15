Letter: Report omits vaild community concerns

We as taxpayers in the Greater Albany Public Schools district are paying for an independent consulting firm to survey our community and advise the school board regarding input toward its impending superintendent search decision.

I have concerns about the consultants’ report to the GAPS Board summarizing the results of the survey and stakeholder meetings data-gathering. My partner and I were survey respondents, as well as participants in several community stakeholder meetings. We also know of and have heard from numerous other participants, and have read through the raw-form information in the board packet updated Nov. 30.

We and many others brought up equity as an important concern for consideration in this search for a new superintendent, especially that a candidate have experience with and an understanding of what application of an equity lens means in a public education setting.

Although a search of the report returns 40 specific “equity” references, there was not a single mention of equity, diversity or inclusion in the consultants’ verbal summary to the board, nor was there in any of the discussion during the remainder of the meeting. This is a major and glaring omission, and I cannot see how it could be unintentional.

This report and recommendation to the board omits important and valid community concerns. It is channeled through the viewpoint of two white men unfamiliar with the GAPS community, and should be viewed with healthy suspicion.

Mark Leonard

Albany

