Letter: Republican Party has fascist agenda

The Russian invasion of Ukraine was a blatant violation of international law and an obvious power grab.

It was a cynical move that has thrown the world economy into turmoil, threatens the welfare and lives of millions of people, and was praised by Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo and a host of other Republicans. Trump and those who support him have clearly shown us who they are. Instead of saying “nyet” to Putin, they have given the Kremlin propaganda machine more fodder to feed the Russian people.

Added to this shining display of patriotism is Rick Scott’s 11-point plan of action for Republicans if and when (heaven help us) they retake the House and Senate. Connect these two dots to all the others over the last five or six years and one begins to see the pattern of a party with a fascist agenda looking for an autocrat to implement it.

Kenneth R. England

Albany

