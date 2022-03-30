Letter: Require energy score in listings

No one would buy a car without checking the gas mileage, and anyone who buys a home without checking the energy rating is naïve at best — utility bill surprises tend to be expensive!

Or Corvallis could simply require an energy score in real estate listings.

While a gas-guzzling car will be on the road for only 10 to 20 years, a gas-guzzling home can last 100 years or more.

Residential energy efficiency is neither rocket science nor expensive frills but reasonable, cost-effective measures that save you money every month.

Low-efficiency buildings will become less and less valuable as buyers realize the cost of those inefficiencies, while upgrades will add value at sale. Encourage the City Council to require an energy score — you can’t value what you don’t measure.

Nancy Evenson, American Institute of Architects

Corvallis

