Letter: Rigor of science or rigor of mortis

In the political comic for Jan. 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention groundhog is portrayed as conflicted, undecided and, ironically, peripatetic while standing in a hole.

That seems the fate of any empirical science that endeavors to gather data on a conflicted, undecided and peripatetic human population that is transmitting among itself a conflicted, undecided and peripatetic virus. Seems as though all three are morphing at once!

But not the science! Empirical science is all about rigor.

Researchers must gather vast amounts of data, collate and organize it, subject it to both graphical and statistical analysis, and then interpret the results saying only what you can, and then subject that to rigorous review. And, as with studying butterflies, things can change dramatically and quickly. That is not the function of the observer, but rather the observed.

Ron Coffey, on that same page (“GOP has become anti-science party”), gets it right by concluding that the Grand Ole Party has simply morphed into an anti-science stance. As Trump said on national TV concerning global warming concerns: “Science doesn’t know!” Coffey further shares that Trump voters are now paying an inordinate price at the morgue.

The statistical lesson seems clear. Either accept the rigor of science or accept the rigor of mortis!

Wayne Spletstoser

Shedd

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0