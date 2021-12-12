Letter: Rosemond's advice opposite of nurture

John Rosemond’s parenting guidance, “Absolutely No New Tricks to Raising Kids,” published in the Dec. 5 Gazette-Times, was deeply disturbing.

Rosemond writes, “A compelling body of research even finds that children who are occasionally spanked score higher on measures of well-being than children who have never experienced the sound of one hand clapping.”

I’ve been in the early childhood education field for 20 years, have taught parent education courses, and teach university courses such as Infant, Child and Adolescent Development and Parent-Child Relationships. I’m curious what this body of research is, as I’ve never heard that spanking children is beneficial to their well-being.

When we look at the recommendations of numerous national organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, the National Association for the Education of Young Children, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Psychological Association, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we find all are opposed to the use of corporal punishment with children and youth.

The AAP “recommends that parents do not spank, hit, slap, threaten, insult, humiliate or shame to discipline their children. Research shows that striking children, yelling at them or shaming elevates stress hormones and leads to changes in the brain’s architecture. Adults should reinforce appropriate behaviors, set limits, redirect children and set expectations.”

I strongly encourage the Gazette-Times to reconsider its source of parenting education and I look forward to furthering the conversation. Children deserve to thrive in a nurturing environment, and Rosemond’s advice is the antithesis of that.

Teresa Ashford

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0