Letter: Runners extend thanks to community

The Heart of the Valley Runners extend our thanks to the community for participating in a longstanding Corvallis Jan. 1 tradition: the Resolution Run/Walk.

For 13 years, HOTV has presented a free 5K and 2K run/walk event to help greet the new year in a fun, festive and fitness-related way. We received support from Kinetic Bagel, Good Grounds Coffee, the Old Spaghetti Factory, the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department, and the runners/walkers who braved the cold.

In spite of the free entry, participants donated $325 to bolster our youth running programs. Together we made this a perfect way to start 2022 in Corvallis. HOTV looks forward to continuing our commitment to the community’s health and fitness through local races, group runs and youth programs. See you out there!

Gerhard Behrens

Corvallis

