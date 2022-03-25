Letter: Running schools as business disrupts

As retired educators with more than 50 years of teaching, we feel we have some knowledge about education.

And one of those things we know from experience is that when education mixes with politics and schools are operated as a business, this often creates division and rancor, causing serious disruption, and very often the students end up suffering.

We believe that education is indeed a learning process, one that, hopefully, teaches students about compromise, respect for a diversity of viewpoints, acceptance of differing opinions and, most importantly, accountability. And all this comes about through examples of good leadership from our school boards. So let us take a look at the Alsea School District’s leadership and the present recall effort of two board members.

In 2021, the Alsea School District’s graduation rate was said to be 49%. Ironically, that is also the amount of our property tax that goes to the Alsea School District.

Recent documents from the Oregon Department of Education put Alsea School at the ranking of No. 296 out of 308 school districts. We were 12th from the bottom! Furthermore, quoting from the Public School Review report, “The (Alsea) school district’s graduation rate of 30-39% decreased from 80% over five school years.”

There is no doubt teachers and staff support, care for and encourage their students. However, the board’s leadership is failing when it comes to spending property tax dollars, while needing to prepare students for life after high school.

