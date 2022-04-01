Letter: Russian leaders justifying nukes

While NATO leaders fret about Russia’s possible use of chemical weapons in Ukraine, leading Russians are threatening to use nuclear weapons.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov recently said that Russia has a concept of domestic security that states the times the country could resort to its nuclear weapons: “If it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be used in accordance with our concept.”

At a televised meeting with leading cultural figures, Vladimir Putin said the West was “trying to cancel a whole 1,000-year culture, our people.” And Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took aim at the sanctions the United States and other countries have imposed on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, saying he believes that the West has declared “total war” on Russia.

More recently, Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president who is deputy chairman of the country’s security council, said Moscow could strike against an enemy that used only conventional weapons, while Putin’s defense minister claimed nuclear “readiness” was a priority.

It seems Russian leaders are providing justification for using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. How would the U.S. and European military react to that?

Robert B. Harris

Albany

