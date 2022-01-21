 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Santa should do the nasal swab

Letters Stock

Huge kudos and thanks to the health care workers throughout Benton and surrounding counties for their efforts in helping us navigate the pandemic.

The incredibly well organized and effective vaccine rollout and free testing sites around the community are much appreciated. Bravo!

I only wish that the new drive-through PCR testing site at the Benton County Fairgrounds had kept up the Mario Pastega Christmas display a bit longer. How many more people would choose to get tested if Santa did the nasal swab, the elves tested the samples in Santa’s workshop and Rudolph delivered the results?

Charles Creighton

Corvallis

 

