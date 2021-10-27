Letter: Senators protecting fair elections

The U.S. Senate has recently introduced new legislation — the Freedom to Vote Act — that will transform voting in America by setting minimum national standards for fair and secure elections.

The Freedom to Vote Act will expand opportunities to vote, which will provide Americans with more options to participate in our democracy. Provisions that expand voting opportunities include a guarantee of 15 days of early voting for in-person voters. The bill permits no-excuse vote-by-mail for every eligible voter, and sets a minimum number of secure absentee ballot drop-boxes. Election Day becomes a holiday, making it easier for voters to get to the polls.