Letter: Shopping local is not an option

This is in regard to the Nov. 26 editorial opinion titled “Make sure to shop local this holiday season.”

Supporting local businesses is very important. However, much of the Corvallis population is left out when trying to shop local. Middle- to low-income residents are forced to buy online or go out of town. Albany has a Target, a Walmart Supercenter, an Old Navy, a Kohl’s, a Marshall’s, a large Fred Meyer and other stores where new clothing and toys can be purchased for a reasonable price.

Over the years, department stores that have left Corvallis include Lipman’s, Gottschalks, Mervyn’s and even Kmart. These were choices for low-income families with children in Corvallis. The Corvallis Fred Meyer does not have children’s clothing and has only a 20x20 toy section. Famous Footwear left Corvallis; only the Albany store remains. The Corvallis TJ Maxx and Ross Dress for Less may or may not have shoes or clothing in a needed child size.

I realize that brick-and-mortar stores have closed or gone out of business in the last several decades (JC Penney, Sears, etc.), but really! Why can’t Corvallis have at least one department store?

I know many young families who leave town or shop on Amazon for children’s items, even to get a gift for a birthday party. Shopping local is not an option.

Sheri Billetter

Corvallis

