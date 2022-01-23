Letter: Slumlords offer a valuable service

The lack of careful analysis of the rental situation shown in your unsigned editorial (“Communities must protect against slumlords,” Jan. 14) is glaring.

The people you call out by name are, like it or not, trying to maximize their income, just like, other than certain Tibetan monks, we nearly all try to do.

These landlords’ offer to rent perhaps less-than-ideal housing, housing I surmise your editorial board would not deign to occupy, nevertheless makes available to those with lower incomes a choice that appeals to them more than the alternative options available to them.

In other words, these rental units are not only a step or more above a tent on the sidewalk, but a choice no one is obligated to take. Looking at the situation in this way shows these so-called slumlords are not villains, but instead offer a valuable service.

The writers of this editorial would like to see the landlords invest more of their private resources into improvements. I agree, I concur in that wish. But that is all it is, a wish.

On the other hand, why call out these landlords when all of us as individuals could voluntarily donate a portion of our own private resources to improve the situation? Instead, we don’t choose that option because we have other more pressing personal priorities.

Instead, we salve our consciences by accusing others of misdeeds, insisting that they be made by force of law to rectify a situation that makes us uncomfortable, but not quite uncomfortable enough to take responsibility ourselves.

M. Richner

Millersburg

