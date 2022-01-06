Letter: Solution to stores leaving Corvallis?

Sheri Billetter’s letter “Shopping local is not an option,” published Dec. 14, really struck a chord with me.

There are many stores that have graced Corvallis that I miss. When I first moved here in 1985, my wife and I loved shopping at JC Penney, and when the Kmart opened on Circle Boulevard, we added that to our list. Both are now gone.

We also loved PayLess, which is now Rite-Aid and, while a perfectly nice store, is about one-fifth the old size.

But those are just the department stores. I miss our Sizzler. I miss our Wendy’s (though having Burgerville in its place does make up for it). I miss our Staples (Office Depot is great, but Staples met my specific needs better). I especially miss Payless ShoeSource.

Kmart and PayLess Shoe Source imploded companywide, but the rest were market decisions. And I find it noteworthy that, given a choice, chain stores tend to close Corvallis and keep Albany, rather than the other way around.

But back to the department stores: I don’t drive, so my transportation choices are limited. I can’t easily get into Albany to shop at Target, Kohl’s, their larger Fred Meyer or anyplace else.

So except for groceries, I’m largely left with buying what I need online — especially clothing, for which I sort of have special needs.

I can only wish I had a solution to these larger stores leaving Corvallis. But hopefully someone does and can help implement it.

Bob Greenwade

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0