Letter: Some OSU fans dislike the rules

Many of us in this community work for a security company that contracts with Oregon State University to perform the ushering, alcohol monitoring, ticket scanning, etc. at the games.

We are a group of people who love the OSU fans and love our jobs. But recently we have encountered some rude and disrespectful fans. OSU has set rules for us to follow, but some fans dislike those rules and, therefore, make sure in unacceptable ways that we are aware of their opinion.

While on duty, we have been yelled at with obscenities, have been called numerous unpleasant names, and have had beer thrown on us for trying to carry out the rules set by OSU.

Reacting in unacceptable ways does not change the rules. It only ties up our time when we could be assisting other fans. (You might want to check your ticket for the suggested gate that you should enter, ask about the reentry gates, and read the info about the clear bag policy prior to coming to the game. These are some of the policies that fans aren’t happy about.)

I am hoping that if you are one of these people, you assess your behavior and start acting maturely. That way everyone wins. You can enjoy the game and we can enjoy the fans and try to help you have a fun experience.