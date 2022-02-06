Letter: Speaking to three opinion page items

Three items on the opinion page of Jan. 28 that I must speak to:

(1) As I See it by John Marble about the unvaccinated. I wholeheartedly concur with his opinion and wish all would accept responsibility for their actions or inaction.

(2) Robert B. Harris’ letter about Roe v. Wade. For years when I’ve been ambushed by a too-vocal (pushy) pro-life person, I’ve asked if they’ve adopted a child. If the answer is no, my response is “You’re part of the problem.” End of discussion!

(3) The editorial about Alsea Superintendent Marc Thielman. I haven’t decided who I will vote for when the governor’s race rolls around, but it won’t be Thielman.

Mary Giles

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0