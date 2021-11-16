Letter: Standard time is better for health

The Nov. 10 editorial from the Miami Herald suggests we stop changing the time twice a year.

I understand the health and safety reasons to stop the time change. I strongly disagree with the editorial’s call for year-around daylight saving time. If we are to eliminate changing time twice a year, let us have standard time all year.

I am in Albany. Nov. 6, the last day of DST, the sunrise was at 7:57 a.m. If DST continued through the year, the latest sunrise in December would be 8:49 a.m. We would wait until Feb. 24 for sunrise again to be as early as it was Saturday.

It is bad enough that children are walking to school or waiting for school buses in the dark during late October and early November. It would be unconscionable to add months of increasing morning darkness.

An opinion piece in the New York Times a week ago stated, “Many scientific organizations, including the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, say standard time is actually better overall for people’s health.” It quoted Beth Malow, director of the sleep division of Vanderbilt’s School of Medicine, saying, “Believe it or not, having light in the morning actually makes you feel more alert but helps you go to bed at the right time at night.”

David Mote

Albany

