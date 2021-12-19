Letter: Stop disregard for the rule of law

There are those who justify both vigilante killings and Black Lives Matter violence as a sort of self-defense, a desire to return to better days for each group.

Neither is justifiable in a country that values the rule of law.

Both the acquittal of Rittenhouse and the failure to prosecute wholescale destruction of property promote a democracy-destroying idea: citizens taking the law into their own hands. Both sides see themselves as either above the law or as a more-viable replacement of it. It’s a deadly mistake.

Instead of responsibly leaving law enforcement to the experts or waiting for the courts/leaders/legislators to overcome systemic racism, the vigilantes are trying to forbid free speech and assembly with assault weapons, and the violent protesters are perhaps trying to make everyone else feel pain. I don’t think they are simply blind with rage; there’s deep racist trauma there, but how does lashing out help?

I pray both groups will stop this disregard for the rule of law, or I fear for our democracy.

June Forsyth Kenagy

Albany

