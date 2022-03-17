Letter: Stop it in the name of what's right

We are supporting the Putin side in Yemen.

It will be the war’s seven-year anniversary on the 25th of March; Saudi Arabia, with a lot of help from the United States, has been waging an asymmetric war with Yemen. It is the worst humanitarian disaster in the world. The U.N. Development Program estimated that the Yemen war led to 377,000 deaths in 2021 — nearly 60% of those due to indirect causes such as disruptions in access to food, clean water and medicine.

Yemen’s children are being starved. The U.N. warned in 2021 that 2.3 million children are suffering from acute malnutrition. 400,000 of these children could die of starvation-related causes. Nearly 24 million people are in need of emergency assistance.

The United States just completed a weapons deal for Saudi Arabia’s Air Force. The U.S. provides replacement parts, intelligence reports, technical assistance for this war led by an autocrat said to be motivated by a desire to “make a mark on history.” (Sound familiar?)

In the Ukraine war, events are very much under the control of “the other”; in Yemen we could bring about a rapid de-escalation and peace simply by withdrawing our support of Saudi Arabia and its small Arab allies.

Our Rep. DeFazio is leading the effort to invoke the War Powers Act, as the U.S. involvement there is unconstitutional. Congress has never authorized U.S. military participation in the Saudi-led war and blockade that are killing Yemeni civilians. Let’s stop it in the name of what’s right!

Robert Burton

Corvallis

