Letter: Storybook Land thanks community

The first-ever Christmas Storybook Land drive-through in December was a success due to the help of hundreds of volunteers and supporters and 18,000 visitors, who donated more than 13,000 nonperishable food items for distribution by Fish of Albany.

Many thanks to our cheerful, hardworking business groups and individual volunteers who helped set up, operate and take down the exhibit.

The business groups were Albany Wheel & Tire, American First Title, the Corvallis Knights, the East Albany Lions Club, Fish of Albany, Lebanon Business Network International, Linn-Benton Community College, Linn-Co Federal Credit Union, National Frozen Foods, Order of the Arrow Scouts, the Oregon Veterans’ Home, the Rollin’ Oldies Car Club, the Spring Hill Women’s Association, Target Distribution Center and the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA.

Our stellar supporters include Linn County Fair & Expo Center for providing the venue, Weyerhaeuser for sharing its thinning-operation trees, National Frozen Foods for drivers and tree-pickup dump trucks, and Mike Martin of J&H Trucking for donating two renovated 53-foot semi-trailers and transporting our 11 storage semi-trailers.

Special services were provided by valley businesses, including a 30-yard dumpster from Republic Services, a portable restroom from Best Pots, fresh drinking water from Culligan Water, venue sweeping from Al’s Sweeping Services and tree chipping from Bartlett Tree Experts. Outstanding 2021 cash donors included the Larry and Jean Gelbrich Trust, the Spring Hill Women’s Association and Burcham’s Metals. All sponsors are listed on our website.

To help with next year’s 46th presentation of this free Albany tradition, write to ChristmasStorybookLand@gmail.com.

Joyce Moreira, publicity chair, Christmas Storybook Land

Albany

