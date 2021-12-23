Letter: Symphony grateful for BCCC grant

The Corvallis-OSU Symphony Society is grateful for a $1,500 grant from the Benton County Cultural Coalition to help support the videotaping of our January, March and May concerts.

Videotaping our concerts for posting online will make our concerts accessible to even more music lovers. It is especially valuable for those who are unable to attend our concerts in person. We appreciate the work the BCCC does to bring arts and cultural opportunities to our friends and neighbors in Benton County.