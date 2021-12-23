 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Western Interlock

Letter: Symphony grateful for BCCC grant

  • 0
Letters Stock

The Corvallis-OSU Symphony Society is grateful for a $1,500 grant from the Benton County Cultural Coalition to help support the videotaping of our January, March and May concerts.

Videotaping our concerts for posting online will make our concerts accessible to even more music lovers. It is especially valuable for those who are unable to attend our concerts in person. We appreciate the work the BCCC does to bring arts and cultural opportunities to our friends and neighbors in Benton County.

Carol Mason, president

Corvallis-OSU Symphony Society

 

 

 

 

 

 

People are also reading…

 

 

 

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News