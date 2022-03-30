Letter: System maintenance is long overdue

Subject: Waterfront beautification vs. long-overdue water and sewer system maintenance and the Central Albany Revitalization Area.

Since about 2001 or so some newspaper readers have gotten sick of seeing the acronym CARA.

I’m bringing up CARA again, though. What would our Albany water, sewer, storm water monthly bills be now if CARA had spent taxpayers’ money to upgrade and maintain Albany’s water and sewer systems? Might be quite a few dollars less a month that people stretched thin would have to pay for utilities.

CARA is now moving ahead with spending over $16 million on beautification of the Albany waterfront. That doesn’t help fix sewer and water systems.

CARA, an urban renewal district, can use for public projects from the money it raised from skimming money off property taxes. A few years ago at an Albany meeting, the head of Oregon urban renewal districts confirmed that urban renewal monies can legally be used for public buildings and systems.

Mary Brock

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0