Letter: Tax on vacancies is a crazy idea

Steven Michael Anderson writes in the Jan. 5 edition in support of gubernatorial candidate Patrick Starnes (“Patrick Starnes for governor of Oregon”).

In his letter he mentions the number of homeless in Oregon. Then he quotes the number of vacant rental units. Somehow, he concludes, a tax on vacancies would solve the homeless problem. I don’t know if this is his idea or candidate Starnes’. Either way, it’s crazy.

Following this logic, let’s tax the homeless for being homeless. Let’s tax the unemployed for being unemployed. Let’s tax those with work-related injuries for being injured.

Rentals are a business venture. There is significant expense involved in acquiring and maintaining them. Generally speaking, profits are made only when rentals are occupied. Taxing vacancies is the equivalent of trying to get blood out of a turnip.

If the goal is to saddle landlords with the homeless problem, then tax them when there is a profit being made. Of course, that will drive people out of the rental business, and/or cause rents to increase, potentially making the problem worse.

If we are looking to lay blame, what about the drug industry’s role in the heroin epidemic? Or the endless wars bringing veterans home with post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues? Or corporate America outsourcing jobs to children in foreign sweatshops?

Frank Lathen

Lebanon

