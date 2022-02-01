 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thank you for op-ed that stated obvious

Letters Stock

Thank you for publishing the Jan. 26 op-ed by John Crisp, “President Biden deserves more credit, support,” which points out what is so obvious and yet so difficult for most commentators to admit.

The obstructionist behavior in the U.S. Congress, the pessimistic attitude in the general public and the sky-is-falling point of view in the mainstream media all combine to condemn the Biden administration to the trash heap of American history.

“These attitudes imply a fatal misunderstanding … of the obstacles that Biden faces,” Crisp says. 

No president is above criticism, but I hope to see more honest acknowledgments in the press of the accomplishments of this administration.

Louise McAllister

Corvallis

 

