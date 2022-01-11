Letter: Thank you for the amazing gift bags

A heartfelt thank you to the Grace City Church Women’s Group, which donated amazing gift bags for 22 students at College Hill High School.
Each student’s gifts were personalized and directed toward their special interests and needs. These gifts included shoes, coats, sewing machines, fishing rods, a pressure washer and a laptop, to name just a few. Many of the students have commented on how these gifts were the bright light in their holiday breaks. Thank you for your kindness and generosity!
Kelly Guenther, office manager, Harding Center
Corvallis